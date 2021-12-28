Goodbye 2021, hello 2022: List of Bakersfield NYE events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Count down to 2022 with one of the many New Year’s Eve parties happening around town on Friday.

Here is a list of New Year’s Eve events in Bakersfield organized in alphabetical order.

1933 Speakeasy Bar

1933 Speakeasy Bar is hosting a New Year’s Eve party for those 21 and older that will feature a midnight balloon drop and champagne toast.

Hours: 9 p.m.

Location: 7900 Downing Ave.

The Bellvedere Cocktail Lounge

The Bellvedere Cocktail Lounge will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party that will feature a champagne toast, live music from the TCB band, party favors and a potluck.

Hours: Doors open at noon, band plays from 2-6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Location: 3090 Brundage Ln.

The Padre Hotel

Dress up in your favorite decades’ attire and dance the night away at The Padre Hotel’s New Year’s Eve party. Different areas of the hotel will be set up to celebrate 2022 at midnight. There will be a midnight toast balloon drop in the Brimstone restaurant, a silent disco balloon drop in the Prospect Lounge, a DJ and balloon drop in the Belvedere Room and live music from Marlon Mackey on the second floor on Prairie Fire.

You can purchase tickets online by 12 p.m. on Dec. 31 or show up that night and check for availability. There are also room packages available that include admission for two to the NYE party and a bottle of wine.

Purchase tickets online here.

Hours: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Admission: $25 cover fee that includes entrance to all activities, ages 21 and older only

Location: 1702 18th St.

The Tower Venue

The Tower Venue will host a New Year’s Eve party that will feature live music, a DJ and a midnight balloon drop filled with cash and prizes. There will also be full bar service, party favors and after-hour tacos and posole. Those attending are asked to wear dressy attire.

Click this link to purchase tickets online.

Hours: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Admission: $25 for online tickets, $30 at the door

Location: 1200 Truxtun Ave.