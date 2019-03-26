Good Samaritan Blaine Hodge honored in Washington for stopping machete attack

Six months ago, Blaine Hodge stepped in to stop a violent machete attack at a Starbucks on Stockdale Highway. And Monday night, he was honored for that single act of bravery in Washington, D.C. with a medal from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Hodge stopped the attack involving complete strangers in September. A man armed with a machete was attacking a woman and Hodge likely saved her life.

He was awarded the 2019 Single Act of Heroism Award.

For his actions Hodge was awarded one of the nation’s highest civilian honors for heroism.

“To be honest,“ Hodge said. “I’m still shocked.“

Hodge ended up taking the blows from the machete and suffered severe stab wounds on his arms, hands, his leg and torso.

“It probably wasn’t a good idea to go in bare handed. It was a small price to pay,“ he said.

He got more than 200 stitches and is still undergoing treatment.

“People say you’re so courageous and you’re so brave, but it’s like when you move on compassion, you just go,“ he said.

Hodge says he appreciates being honored, and he’s enjoyed traveling to the nation’s capital for the ceremonies, but says if people remember one thing about his story he wants it to be this message:

“I think it’s not about the heroics … but the biggest thing here is you cannot ignore domestic violence, you can’t.“