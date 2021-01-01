Good riddance, 2020 — although it wasn’t as completely awful as we might think

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 01: Fireworks illuminate the skyline over the Las Vegas Strip during an eight-minute-long pyrotechnics show put on by Fireworks by Grucci titled “America’s Party 2020” during a New Year’s Eve celebration on January 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. About 400,000 visitors gathered to watch more than 80,000 fireworks shoot from the rooftops of seven hotel-casinos to welcome the new year. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s basically unanimous across Kern County and the world: 2020 was not our favorite year. And though the challenges we’ve faced this past year have not gone away — and won’t anytime soon — we can at least throw away those old 2020 calendars and pin up 2021.

But was 2020 all bad? Did some meaningful good come out of it? The answer is a resounding yes. And in case none of those good things leap immediately to mind, here is a very brief look back at the past 12 months.

First, the bad. We’re seen more than 300,000 deaths from covid-19 in the U.S. alone, and 25,000 deaths in California. We’ve witnesses the astounding politicization of mask wearing. We’ve seen civil rights protests and racial strife of a type mot witnessed since the 1960s.

And we’re seeing a national election that seems to drag on despite the winner’s 7 million vote margin of victory and subsequent affirmation of the outcome in 58 courtrooms across the U.S., from Superior Courts in cities all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Despite all of that troubling evidence of polarization we have seen this, too, in 2020:

We reached out to help in each other in ways both great and small, from the heroic, herculean and ongoing efforts of doctors and nurses in hospitals here and across the U.S. to the sort of contributions any of us are capable of.

We sewed or purchased face masks for friends, neighbors and co-workers.

We contributed food, money and other goods to charities that needed help this year more so than any time in memory.

The battle against homelessness continued, undeterred, with low barrier shelters operated by the County of Kern and the city of Bakersfield having already opened or nearing completion.

We took home rescue dogs and rescue cats at a pace perhaps never seen before, emptying local shelters.

In a bizarre year for sports, we at least saw glimmers of reward for local fans, with the Dodgers and Lakers both winning championships. Those were welcome diversions.

But 2020 affected us in more meaningful and long lasting ways.

We took great leaps forward in science.

We saw an all-hands-on-deck approach to, first, ventilator production and then, even more amazing, development of multiple vaccines in stunningly record time by several pharmaceutical companies.

The U.S. space program and its poster-boy project, the Mars Rover, fueled decades of technological advances to come — and private space travel, from one of its primary headquarters, east Kern’s Mojave Desert, took great leaps as well.

2020 affected the way we interact with our places of employment. Many of us worked from home. Zoom entered our vocabulary in a sense that had nothing to do with fast cars. A vision of what urban settings with fewer workers might look like took shape.

2020 forced us to change, and change can be hard, but this change helped us glimpse what lies ahead in terms of a new economy. We began to talk less about recovery and more about reimagining. 2020 didn’t just age American society — in many ways it matured American society.

The past year’s challenges won’t magically go away, like a miracle, at the stroke of midnight.

In very significant ways, early 2021 may be harder than anything we faced in 2020.

But widely despised 2020 did teach us some good things about ourselves, and point us a direction that, if we take these lessons to heart, will serve us well in 2021 and for years to come.