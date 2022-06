BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today’s golf tournament was a fundraiser in support of the construction and dedication of a Kern County World War II Memorial at Jastro Park in Bakersfield.

More than 30 teams participated in the day’s event at Seven Oaks Country Club.

The Memorial Committee was also in attendance with volunteers to talk about the Veterans Memorial and their goal of raising half a million dollars for the project.