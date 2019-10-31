Golf tournament aims to raise money for search and rescue equipment

Three mothers who have all lost their children under mysterious and violent circumstances are turning their tragedies into activism so other families can find their own lost loved ones.

The Bakersfield 3 are the mothers of Baylee Despot, Micah Holsonbake and James Kulstad.

The three ran in the same social circles and may have gotten mixed up in illegal activity.

In 2018, Bailey Despot disappeared. Someone shot and killed James Kulstad and Micah Holsonbake vanished as well, until his arm was found months later in a duffle bag in the Kern River.

The mothers believe search and rescue teams need better equipment to help find evidence and missing people in the river.

They want to raise money with a golf tournament this weekend.

Cheryl Holsonbake says she hopes her son’s legacy can help other families.

“I think he would please to know his name was attached to something that helped reunite a loved one with their family,” she said.

It’s not just the Bakersfield 3 case the mothers cite for new equipment. Last year, a human leg was found at Lake Buena Vista, but the rest of the body is still missing.

And after several deaths in the Kern River this year, search crews still have not found an 11-year-old girl who fell into the water this summer.

The golf tournament is Saturday, Nov. 2 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Riverlakes Golf Course.

Tickets start at $125 with proceeds going towards the new equipment.

You can sign up at the Bakersfield 3 website.