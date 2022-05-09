BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 130 golfers took to the links Monday at Stockdale Country Club to raise money for a local faith-based non-profit dedicated to eradicating human trafficking.

The country club hosted the “Tee Off For Hope” golf tournament.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the programs, the safe house and the shelter operated by Magdalene Hope, the Bakersfield non-profit that seeks to end sex-trafficking and modern-day slavery right here in Bakersfield.

“Human trafficking is the fastest growing crime in the world. We’re seeing the numbers increase ten fold since we started this. So it’s important to bring awareness to what’s happening in our community, but also to raise funds. We are donor-funded. We have four fundraisers a year and this is our biggest,” Magdalene Hope founder Doug Bennett said.

Monday’s tournament was a scramble format, and every team had the opportunity to purchase 25 mulligans for $100.

It could have made for a long round of golf out there, but no one was worried about that.

For more information on how you can help, you can send an email to MagdaleneHope@gmail.com or call them at 661-808-HOPE.