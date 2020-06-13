Golden West Casino reopens with new health safety guidelines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden West Casino reopened Friday with new safety protocols.

“We want to be doing it safely, so, we’ll be changing the cards, spreading the seats out, doing things like that to make sure guests and employees stay safe,” said casino manager Chris Gearhart.

The casino says they changed their entire floor so they could implement social distancing measures. All staff will wear masks and there are also extensive cleaning guidelines. There will be temperature checks at the door, along with a health screening.

The casino will have hand sanitizer available for guests. They will also make frequent announcements about safe practices like social distancing and hand washing.

Golden West Casino is located at 1001 S. Union Ave.

You can visit their website for more details or call them at 324-6936.