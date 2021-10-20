Golden Empire Transit unveils new hydrogen fuel cell buses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit unveiled its new hydrogen fuel cell buses Tuesday morning.

The company says it is an important step towards reducing the environmental aspect of traditional gas-powered buses. GET is getting a jump start on complying with state regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The hydrogen-powered buses are integral to its mission to provide affordable public transportation with minimal impact on the environment.

“By purchasing the use of vehicles fueled by alternative fuels with the lowest possible emissions, the zero-emission bus plan requires that we transition our entire fleet by 2040. The new technology will mean cleaner air for a healthier community, which we can all benefit from.”