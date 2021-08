BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Golden Empire Transit District announced they may reduce some routes due to a worker shortage.

GET says they’re struggling to find drivers as new COVID-19 variants spread and the situation is getting worse. The transit district says they are monitoring the situation daily. They ask riders to be kind to drivers during this time and to be patient.

For route information or changes, visit getbus.org, or call their customer service line at 661-869-2438.