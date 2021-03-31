Golden Empire Transit opening new station at CSUB on Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Golden Empire Transit is opening a new station at Cal State Bakersfield this week.

The station is located on the west side of Don Hart Drive West and will open on Sunday, according to GET. The facility will allow for future added bus service to bring the students, staff and faculty to the campus.

GET said the new station will also serve as a central transit hub for patrons to transfer from one bus line to another, providing better access to southwest Bakersfield.

The new center will accommodate growth to six buses, according to GET. Kern Transit will also use the facility to bring students from neighboring communities to the campus.

GET is holding a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new station today at 2 p.m. To watch, visit getbus.org/csub.