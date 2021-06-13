Golden Empire Gleaners asking for donations for its Oil Can Do It food drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Gleaners is hosting a food drive this week and asking for your help to feed those in need.

The “Oil Can Do It” food drive takes place Thursday, June 17 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the Aera Energy parking lot at 10000 Ming Ave.

They are asking for donors to bring non-perishable food items and monetary donations to help replenish the shelves at the food bank and help feed hungry families in Kern County.

You can also donate to the Gleaners online using this link.