BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Gold Ribbon Gala is helping children who have been affected by cancer. This year, Bags of Love is inviting GG The Warrior for the first time to co-host the event.

Founder of Bags of Love and gala organizer Julien Castaneda says it is a unique feeling to see the good impact he can make in the community.

“Its really great for us to see the faces and the reactions of all the families and people we are able to support,” said Julien Castaneda.

“It could be something as small as a care package that we provide them, but at the end of the day, it’s more about how it made them feel instead of what it really was and the purpose behind it.”

After fighting cancer twice at the ages of 10 and 16, Julien Castaneda started Bags of Love to provide care packages, financial assistance, and even scholarships for other children in need.

Co-host of the Gala, Gisselle Guerrero, says inspiring other children is what motivates her to keep growing her organization.

“One kid, his name is Dominic, he was one of the first kids that we helped out from our nonprofit, and from there he’s been teaming up with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and he does different events now,” Guerrero said.

“I know it’s inspiring other kids to do better too as well to help out the community.”

From dinner, dancing and drinks the gala will bring guest speakers and live auctions to help both Bags of Love and GG The Warrior.

Cocktails start at 6 p.m. and dinner and programming will follow at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.