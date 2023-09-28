BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s a story no family wants to speak about: losing a child to cancer.

Two local women who have similar tragedies spoke up this September, by advocating for those who can’t.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and two Kern County mothers have come together in support of one another upon going through the unthinkable.

Tragedy has transitioned into advocacy for Yadira Caceres after she lost her son to cancer in February at 16.

Only 4% of all federal funding for cancer research goes to studies for childhood cancer.

This means only four pennies per dollar of funding for research, goes to children.

“Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is triggering because I don’t want anyone to experience what I have had to experience as a mother. So for me, I just want to spread as much awareness as I can so that I can help the next kid…and that’s how I feel. I’m trying to honor my son and his first fight. He fought so hard,” Caceres said.

Spreading awareness is also why Diane Martinez is has worn gold throughout this month on social media– even going as far as painting her face gold.

She lost her son Ben in 2016– he was only 14.

“To be very honest with you, before my son was diagnosed, all I really knew about was leukemia. I had no idea of the vast amounts of different types of cancers there were in kids until my son was diagnosed with a very rare type of childhood cancer…..and that’s when I’m like, wait a minute, if I didn’t know about this, that means most of the people that I know don’t know about this. It takes education to get people to give them knowledge,” Martinez said.

Knowledge, like what the aftermath means for losing a child.

“We want the gold ribbon to be as recognizable as the pink ribbon because it’s the research that the breast cancer has gotten from this foundation and people have gotten on board,” Martinez added.

“And it’s just we need more….Noah it needed more Ben, needed more children need more,” Caceres explained.

More research, more acknowledgement.

Lots of families in Kern County have to travel to Los Angeles for treatment. Treatments are not always covered by childhood cancer hospitals–as those need specific referrals.

If you are feeling inclined to help, both Diane and Yadira encourages to donate to local charities like Bags of Love, which promotes childhood cancer awareness and research.