BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe page has been started to pay a local family’s funeral expenses for a father and daughter who died from complications of COVID-19 within days of each other.

Luis Gutierrez died on the day of his 49th birthday on June 29, family said in the GoFundMe. His daughter, Stephanie Gutierrez, 24, became hospitalized the same day with the coronavirus and died on July 8.

To donate, click here.