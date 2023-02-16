BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The owner of the famous “Big Shoe” repair shop is raising money for repairs after car slammed through the building on Wednesday.

Police said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. with one of them going through the front door of the 75-year-old landmark building.

Felipe Torres was the only one inside at the time, but he was not hurt.

This is at least the second time the Big Shoe has needed repairs after being hit by a car.

You can help Torres and the “Big Shoe” shop using this link.