GoFundMe started to help mother of 3 whose home burned from car crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe has been started to help a mother of 3 whose home burned after the victim of a shooting crashed into her house earlier this week in Bakersfield.

The GoFundMe for Karina Machorro can be found here. Machorro is raising 3 children, the oldest just 8 years old. She was working when the driver was shot, lost control and crashed into her home with her mother and 3 kids inside. They were able to escape, but they lost their possessions.

Machorro tells 17 News she is grateful for the help provided by the American Red Cross, but she says she’s living with her mom “in a little apartment with all my kids.”

As of this report the GoFundMe had raised over $300 with a goal of $1,000.

No suspect has been arrested in the shooting and the victim has not officially been identified. However, there is a vigil planned tonight at the crash site on Oswell Street and Alloway Lane for Alonzo Zion Smith. It begins at 5:30 PM and is hosted by the Wendale Davis Foundation, the organization that works to prevent young people from joining gangs in an effort to reduce gang violence.