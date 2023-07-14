BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kunekune pigs wag their tails, an inquisitive alpaca wanders over, then a goat joins in! Jennifer Lawson calls to Bubbles, the pig. It’s snack time at the Healing Hearts’ Farm Sanctuary outside Tehachapi.

Lawson is a licensed marriage and family therapist, who traded her office for a farm.

“I was getting ready to start a private practice and I wanted to incorporate donkeys or equines into therapy, and we looked around for some donkeys and found a few in need within a couple days. It grew rapidly from there. We have about 150 animals.”

The rescue has grown so rapidly that Jennifer and husband Jason are looking to expand. They want to purchase the 20 acre lot next to their property. They’re calling the expansion “acres of hope.”

It would double their space and allow them to rescue more animals, including blind horses, which they have a waiting list for. Often the only other option for these animals is euthanasia.

Eventually the Lawsons hope to combine Jennifer’s two passions.

“I would love a place that people could come spend time with animals and see the healing that happens. We like to make it a full-circle approach, because we receive a lot of healing from the animals. And all of us in turn are helping the animals transition through their healing process.”

The Lawsons have set up a GoFundMe account. So far they’ve raised about $15,000 toward acres of hope and they say they need about $200,000 total.

If you would like to donate and make the expansion come true, visit their GoFundMe account here.