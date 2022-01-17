GoFundMe set up for injured Shafter officer involved in Lerdo Highway crash

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The Shafter Police Department and the City of Shafter provided an update on Officer Mathew Sanchez, who was injured in a collision on Sunday. A GoFundMe account was created for Officer Sanchez and his family to help pay for medical expenses.

Sanchez was outside his patrol vehicle when a driver traveling westbound on East Lerdo Highway rear-ended the patrol vehicle, Shafter police Lt. Randy Milligan said.

Shafter Police said Officer Sanchez has undergone surgery for his injuries and is receiving treatment at a local hospital. The department thanked the community in a social media post for their “outpouring of concern and prayers for Officer Sanchez.”

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision involving the officer.

