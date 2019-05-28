GoFundMe set up for family of CSUB student advisor who died during childbirth

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cal State Bakersfield is mourning a community tragedy. Student advisor Sarah McArthur died during childbirth last week. She and her husband Marshall had their first child, Margaret, delivered at Mercy Southwest on May 21.

A GoFundMe account set up for her says her family needs financial help, not only to put her to rest, but to care for the baby.

That GoFundMe can be found here.