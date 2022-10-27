BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the man who was killed riding his bicycle in northwest Bakersfield earlier this month.

The collision happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 when the coroner said David Wood Jr., 29, was hit and killed by a car on Allen Road just north of Jomani Drive.

The fundraising site says David was an avid biker and always obeyed the rules of the road.

Finish Line says Wood was a technician there and was named employee of the month.

You can donate to the GoFundMe at this link.