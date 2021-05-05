GoFundMe set up for bicyclist hit by vehicle Saturday in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe has been set up for one of two people who were struck by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend in Southwest Bakersfield.

The collision happened May 1 at around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Stockdale Highway and California Avenue. Police said a driver had collided with two people riding bicycles, seriously injuring one of them, before speeding off.

Police said on of the bicyclists suffered life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition. The seond person suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

One of the victims was identified as West High School graduate Doug Allmon. A GoFundMe was set up for him to help pay for medical bills. You can donate to the GoFundMe using this link.

Bakersfield police told 17 News officers arrested the suspected driver who hit Allmon and the second bicyclist. He was identified as Joshua Ramage, 41. Ramage was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in injuries and hit-and-run involving serious bodily injury.