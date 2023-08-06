BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe page has been created for a family who has been displaced after a grass fire spread to their home in east Bakersfield.

KGET previously reported that a field fire on Niles and Lynwood Streets, just east of Fairfax Road, burned about 1.5 acres and a home, according to Kern County Fire Department Captain Andrew Freeborn.

According to the GoFundMe page, the residents of the now-burned home, the Garcia family, hadn’t renewed their homeowners insurance at the time of the fire. Donations are encouraged to help the Garcia family start over, and any proceeds will go directly to the family, the page said.

To donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.