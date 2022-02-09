GoFundMe for McFarland teacher, originally for COVID-19 treatment, now for funeral costs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe was created by Fernando Alaniz’s sister-in-law back in late 2020 in order to help raise money when Fernando was in the hospital battling COVID-19, according to the GoFundMe. The fundraiser campaign was never closed and the family says it will remain open for funeral costs and financial loss.

Cathleen Gotsch created the GoFundMe on August 30, 2020, for the Alaniz family while COVID-19 put a financial strain on the family due to hospital bills and lost income because Fernando and his wife Christine had to take so much time off of work, according to Gotsch. When hospitalized with COVID-19 Alaniz also learned he had diabetes.

On Feb. 7 Fernando Alaniz was at McFarland High School in his classroom when he had a medical emergency and died. The cause of death has not been determined at this time.

The GofundMe raised $10,000 in late 2020 and has now raised $11,320, according to GoFundMe page. The donations will be used for funeral costs and supplement unpaid time off while Christine and the family works through this hard time.

If you would like to donate to the Alaniz family, click here.

Alaniz had been a teacher with McFarland High School since August of 2019 and coached varsity basketball.

Alaniz leaves behind his wife, who is an elementary teacher with the Delano Union School District, and their three adult children.