BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe was created to help pay for funeral expenses for a 1-year-old girl who died from a car crash last weekend.

Aislyn Kamila Tejeda, 1, of Bakersfield was the only one who died in a suspected DUI crash in Shafter Sunday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Around 4:30 on Sunday afternoon Irving Rodriguez-Barraza, 22, of Wasco was traveling east when he ran a stop sign on Burbank Street and crashed into the driver’s side of the Jeep Cherokee and pushed it into an almond orchard, according to officials.

The Jeep Cherokee was driven by Jesus Tejada Sanchez, 29, of Bakersfield, and Joanne Figueroa, 34, and two children were passengers, according to officials. Aislyn was one of those children.

According to officials, Aislyn and the five others who were injured in this crash were taken to Kern Medical for treatment of major or moderate injury. Aislyn died at the hospital.

You can donate to the GoFundMe by going to this link.