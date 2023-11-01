BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe page has been created for the victim of a deadly crash on Highway 99.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman was killed and two others suffered major injuries in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon along Highway 99 and Olive Drive.

CHP said the rollover happened after a Bakersfield man driving a 2004 Ford southbound on Highway 99, approaching Olive Drive, when he made an unsafe turn and lost control of the Ford. The Ford went off the roadway and crashed into a wooden signpost and overturned.

The driver and right front passenger were wearing seatbelts during the crash and suffered major injuries. A third passenger in the backseat of the Ford was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The third passenger was declared dead at the scene. The Kern County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim at this time, however, the GoFundMe page identifies the victim as Celia Jimenez.

Hello everyone, as some of you may or may not know my uncle and two aunts were involved in a horrible car accident on Sunday, Oct. 29. My uncle was driving home when he ran over a metal pole which caused one of the back tires on his truck to pop. My uncle tried to control the car, however, shortly after one of the front tires also popped which caused him to lose control of the car. Their truck rolled over three times. My aunt, Celia Jimenez, was killed instantly as she was ejected out of the car. My other aunt, Rosa Jimenez, went into the hospital with with life threatening injuries. We are waiting to hear an update to her status which will be given Nov. 1. My uncle, Ruben Jimenez, has his skull fracture, swollen face, and is in a lot of pain. Celia was the life of the party. Her nieces and nephews would describe her as the cool aunt. She could walk into any dark room and automatically turn it bright. I will not only miss her contagious laugh, impeccable sense of style, but will forever remember her as a Zumba dancing queen. Any donations given will be divided equally between my aunts and uncle. The hope is to try to alleviate a horrific situation. We appreciate any support that you can offer whether it is donating money or donating some time by sharing this page. Thank you all. GoFundMe Page

To view the GoFundMe page, click here.