BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe has been created for a 2-year-old who was killed in an apartment fire on Union Avenue on Oct. 6.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the 2-year-old as Cataleena Rutledge, 2, of Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Fire Department Fire Chief Tim Ortiz said the fire was contained to a single apartment and injured two people. The father of Cataleena Rutledge suffered third-degree burns, while a separate child suffered smoke inhalation. Both victims were transported to Memorial Hospital.

