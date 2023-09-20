BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe page has been created for the family of the victim of a fatal crash on Meacham Road that happened on Sept. 17.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the collision was first reported at 2:38 a.m. in the 9500 block of Meacham Road, and officers found a man in the roadway suffering major injuries upon arrival. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

BPD said a preliminary investigation revealed an adult male driver, later identified as 47-year-old Mao Ernesto Arias, was traveling west on Meacham Road when he struck the pedestrian, who was also traveling west in the roadway. Arias was later arrested for driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Arias has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Oct. 2. He’s being held on $125,000 bail.

A GoFundMe page has been organized for the family of the victim to pay for funeral expenses.

On Sept. 17, 2023, at 2:30 a.m., our loved one, Anthony, was out for a jog when he was taken from us by a speeding drunk driver. He is a loving, compassionate, God-filled man. He is a father, son, brother, nephew and cousin. He is the biggest family man you could meet. He will light up rooms just by walking in, and could change your life with only a five minute conversation. He is an angel sent from above and was taken too soon. Anthony left us with his treasure, Auzi Jay, who he would do anything for. They’d go on daily walks and adventures and never let him go without. Everyday with them together is the best. Please help us lay him to rest with anything you can give. GoFundMe Page

Additionally, a vigil will be held for the victim on Sept. 20, according to organizers.

The coroner has not released the identity of the victim at this time.

To view or donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.