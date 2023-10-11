BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account was for a motorcyclist who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 on Oct. 8.

According to the Kern County Corner’s Office, the motorcyclist was identified as Cody Kail Ferguson, 33, of Fontana.

According to the GoFundMe Page, the proceeds will go to the cost of Cody Ferguson’s funeral and family.

To donate to Cody Ferguson’s GoFundMe, click here.

On the day of the crash, officers were dispatched to southbound Interstate 5 for reports of a pickup truck blocking the number two lane, north of Fort Tejon Road. While officials were en route, two motorcyclists on separate motorcycles, traveling southbound on I-5, crashed into the rear of the stopped pickup truck and were ejected.

The other motorcyclist was taken to Kern Medical.