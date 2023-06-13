BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe has been created for a mother and her one-year-old daughter, originally both from Bakersfield, who were killed in a head-on crash in Live Oak, Calif. Friday, June 9.

Allyson Nohelia Navarro-Salazar, 21, and her 1-year-old daughter Laylani of Gridley, Calif. were identified as the decedents by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. 17 News has learned the two were originally from Bakersfield and had recently moved to Gridley.

Their family created a GoFundMe in an effort to raise money to bring the mother and daughter back and bury them in their hometown.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the family was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver on Highway 99 in Live Oak.

Officials said the driver at fault was traveling southbound on Highway 99 when they crossed the double yellow lines and sideswiped a vehicle traveling northbound. That collision caused the driver to lose control and collided head-on with Navarro-Salazar’s vehicle.

Allyson’s boyfriend, father of Laylani, was also in the car at the time of the crash. He survived the collision, but was seriously hurt and still remains at the hospital, according to the decedent’s family.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.