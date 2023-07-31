BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe has been created for the funeral and memorial services of a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Akers Road on July 21.

Lane Austin Sessions, 27, died at the scene of the crash on Pacheco and Akers roads early July 21, according to officials.

Sessions was driving north with a passenger on Akers Road when his vehicle collided with another vehicle traveling west on Pacheco Road, police said.

According to GoFundMe, Sessions leaves behind two sons and two younger siblings.

The money raised in the GoFundMe will go to cremation and funeral services, according to the GoFundMe.

