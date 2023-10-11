BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe has been created for a man who died after crashing into an unoccupied forklift on southbound Highway 99 on Oct. 4.

According to the Kern County Coroner’s Office, the victim was identified as Efrain Ruezga, 24, of Lamont.

Officials say Ruezga lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an unoccupied forklift. he was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead.

The GoFundMe was created to help lay Ruezga to rest.

According to the GoFundMe, Ruezga was looking forward to his graduation ceremony in December, the graduation ceremony was the same day as his 25th birthday.

To donate to Efrain Ruezga’s GoFundMe, click here.