BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe was created for a family who lost their house to a fire on Ashe Road on July 30.

Chelsea Stonecipher told 17 News her mother and father, Mary and Stoney Jackson, and two other family members lost everything in the fire.

The property on Ashe Road has been in their family since the 1960s.

Stonecipher says her mother and father are currently staying in her 5th-wheel trailer and are also in need of gas donations for the generator.

If you would like to make a monetary donation through GoFundMe, click here.

Stonecipher says the family is also in need of clothing donations, which include men’s clothing with pants sizes 30 to 32, medium and large shirts, medium and large pajama clothes and shoe sizes 8, 10 and 10.5.

To make clothing donations you can email jacksondonation23@gmail.com

Stonecipher told 17 News “… any help right now is extremely appreciated.”

KGET previously reported no one was inside the residence at the time of the fire but one dog was killed in the fire.