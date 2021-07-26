GoFundMe created for family of Wasco shooting victims

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Family members organized a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses for the mother and her two sons killed in Wasco on Sunday.

Family confirms to 17 News that the mother was Viviana Ramirez, 42, and her two sons were Jose Ramirez, 24, and Angel Ramirez, 17. The GoFundMe was created on behalf of Jose’s wife, Sarai.

Viviana ran a small business that included photography, invitations and making custom T-shirts, according to the GoFundMe page. Jose was the owner of Delano’s Best Smog and recently started a trucking business, a dream of his. The GoFundMe says Jose was planning to start a family with his wife, Sarai. Angel ran Ramirez Muffler Shop in Wasco and also planned to start a family.

At last check, the GoFundMe has raised more than $6,000.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.