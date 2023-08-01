BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe has been created for a boy who’s in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Planz Road.

Ki’won Shepperd, 12, is one of the three children who were riding their bicycles on Planz Road, near Planz Elementary School, when they were struck from behind by a brown or gold possible Kia Forte, according to Bakersfield Police.

According to the GoFundMe page, Ki’won just turned 12 in July and was ready to begin the seventh grade. He is currently being treated at the children’s hospital in Madera, Calif. where he has not been able to wake up but has shown some positive responses to medical staff.

You can donate to the Sheppard family’s GoFundMe page here. Funds will go towards covering medical bills, as well as, traveling to and from the children’s hospital.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.