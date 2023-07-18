BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe has been created for the funeral expenses of a man who drowned in the Kern River over the weekend.

According to officials, Fernando Mejia, 38, of Anaheim, Calif. was lost in the Kern River near the Lake Ming Campgrounds and his body was recovered near Hart Park on River Road.

Mejia had a shoulder injury that hindered his ability to swim, Bakersfield Fire Department Batallion Chief Tim Ortiz said.

According to Mejia’s GoFundMe, he left behind four daughters and his wife. The money donated to Mejia’s GoFundMe will help with burial expenses.

To donate to Mejia’s GoFundMe, click here.