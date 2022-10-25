BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been created to help pay for funeral expenses for a 14-year-old boy who died after a bicycle and pickup truck collision in Tehachapi Monday afternoon.

The Tehachapi Police Department said the teen bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck on Tucker Road near Conway Avenue just before 4 p.m. The teen suffered trauma and was taken to Tehachapi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His mother identified him as 14-year-old Kaedin.

Officials said the investigation showed that the bicyclist was not seen by the driver of the pickup truck.

There was no evidence that the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the police department.

You can donate to the GoFundMe at this link.