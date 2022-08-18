BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been created for funeral costs and the surviving daughter of a woman killed last week in central Bakersfield.

Christine Medina, 37, was found shot and wounded on 1st Street in Bakersfield on Aug. 12. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders.

A few days later, Bakersfield police arrested a 54-year-old man, in connection to the shooting.

Medina is survived by a 15-year-old daughter. The GoFundMe describes Medina as a “one-of-a-kind special woman” who would do anything for her daughter.

Organizers said money raised through the GoFundMe will go toward funeral costs and to support Medina’s daughter.

