BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for Kern County Fire Capt. Brian Falk who died on Thursday.

Falk, 47, died while on duty on July 14, the department said. He is survived by his wife and two boys.

Falk worked at Fire Station 23 in the town of Fellows. Dispatchers put out a call just before 7:30 a.m. for medical aid for cardiac arrest. The department did not provide more details Thursday.

The Kern County Fire Department shared a link to a GoFundMe account for Falk’s sons.

You can donate to the GoFundMe at this link.