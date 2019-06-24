Godsmack coming to the Rabobank Arena this fall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Godsmack is coming to Bakersfield this fall.

The rock band is extending its summer tour into the fall which includes a stop at the Rabobank Arena on Saturday, October 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $36.50 to $76.50 and will be available at the Rabobank Arena Box Office and AXS.com.

Godsmack came into the music scene in 1998. To date, they’ve notched a staggering ten #1 singles at mainstream rock radio, including “Awake,” “Straight Out of Line,” “Cryin’ Like A Bitch,” and “I Stand Alone.”