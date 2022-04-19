PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KGET) — What did you do on YOUR Spring break? Here’s betting your vacation wasn’t as uniquely fulfilling as the three day getaway enjoyed last week by the clients of Bakersfield ARC, a nonprofit life skills and job training program.

The Central Coast is a favorite getaway for many Kern County residents, and Pismo Beach in particular, with its long sandy beach, generally great weather and manageable waves, tops the list. But last week a group of vacationers from Bakersfield put a unique twist on the Pismo Beach experience.

Surf’s up. Cowabunga, dude. Or, shall we say, Goat-a-bunga.

Bakersfield ARC clients used a portion of a grant from Dignity Health to hit the beach – and surf with a goat. For some, it was their first opportunity to glimpse the Pacific Ocean. For most, it was their first chance to surf. For all, it was their first chance to surf with a goat. Meet Grover, the grooviest goat on the beach.

Erika Dixon, vice president and director of development for Bakersfield ABC, was as jazzed about this Surf Camp as her two dozen clients.

“They all bonded this week,” she said. “They overcame their fears this week. They got together and did things that were out of their comfort zone that were so fun and so exciting.”

Dana Joseph McGregor’s Pismo Beach company, Surfing Goats, does this sort of thing regularly. He says the reason one might want to get stoked about barreling waves with domesticated livestock is not complicated.

“Just joy,” he said. “It’s like absolute, pure joy.”

You’re probably dying to know who was crowned surfing champion of the week. In keeping with the theme – fun – the answer of course is everyone. The participants seemed to agree that the experience was totally GOAT – the greatest of all trips.