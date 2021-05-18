Go Red for Women Digital Experience happening Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Go Red for Women Digital Experience is set for Friday. The event raises awareness about women’s heart health.
Every year the Go Red for Women campaign holds a luncheon, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will be online only. The digital experience will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with the main event beginning at 12:15 p.m.
17’s Chief Meteorologist Alissa Carlson — a long-time advocate for the American Heart Association — will emcee the event. Emmy Award-winning actress and New York Times bestselling author Susan Lucci will be the Keynote Speaker. Heart disease survivor Mika Leah will also share her story. Leah is an entrepreneur and national ambassador for Go Red.
Attendees can choose between four breakout sessions to join that include:
- The Link Between Diabetes
- Heart Disease and Stroke
- What’s Cooking?
- Learn to Save a Life: CPR Demonstration
- Jumpstart Your Brain: Exercises to Beat Pandemic Brain Fog
Visit here to RSVP for the Go Red for Women Digital Experience
More local news on KGET.com
- Houchin Community Blood Bank in dire need of blood donations as pandemic restrictions lift
- Bike Bakersfield holding virtual scavenger hunt through June 12
- Rosedale Walmart employee hailed a hero for rendering aid to ill customer