Go Red for Women Digital Experience happening Friday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Go Red for Women Digital Experience is set for Friday. The event raises awareness about women’s heart health.

Every year the Go Red for Women campaign holds a luncheon, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will be online only. The digital experience will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with the main event beginning at 12:15 p.m.

17’s Chief Meteorologist Alissa Carlson — a long-time advocate for the American Heart Association — will emcee the event. Emmy Award-winning actress and New York Times bestselling author Susan Lucci will be the Keynote Speaker. Heart disease survivor Mika Leah will also share her story. Leah is an entrepreneur and national ambassador for Go Red.

Attendees can choose between four breakout sessions to join that include:

  • The Link Between Diabetes
  • Heart Disease and Stroke
  • What’s Cooking?
  • Learn to Save a Life: CPR Demonstration
  • Jumpstart Your Brain: Exercises to Beat Pandemic Brain Fog

Visit here to RSVP for the Go Red for Women Digital Experience

More local news on KGET.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News