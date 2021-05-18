Go Red for Women Digital Experience happening Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Go Red for Women Digital Experience is set for Friday. The event raises awareness about women’s heart health.

Every year the Go Red for Women campaign holds a luncheon, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will be online only. The digital experience will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with the main event beginning at 12:15 p.m.

17’s Chief Meteorologist Alissa Carlson — a long-time advocate for the American Heart Association — will emcee the event. Emmy Award-winning actress and New York Times bestselling author Susan Lucci will be the Keynote Speaker. Heart disease survivor Mika Leah will also share her story. Leah is an entrepreneur and national ambassador for Go Red.

Attendees can choose between four breakout sessions to join that include:

The Link Between Diabetes

Heart Disease and Stroke

What’s Cooking?

Learn to Save a Life: CPR Demonstration

Jumpstart Your Brain: Exercises to Beat Pandemic Brain Fog

