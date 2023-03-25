BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County “Go Red for Women” luncheon will be welcoming over 300 people to raise money and awareness for controlling heart disease and stroke cases among women, according to a release by the American Heart Association.

This year’s event theme “Be the Beat”, will focus on helping Kern County residents improve training on CPR for women less likely to receive it when needed than men, the organizers say.

The event will include a health and wellness expo, breakout sessions and a luncheon section with a live auction to support the Go Red movement and the American Heart Association’s mission to advance women’s health, according to the release.

The “Go Red for Women” luncheon will take place on March 31 at the Stockdale Country Club located at 7001 Stockdale Hwy.

For more information, click here or email chelsea.ashcraft@heart.org.