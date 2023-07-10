BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County woman went viral on Independence Day after participating in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, not for the amount of hot dogs she ate, but because of her nickname.

Around Kern she is known as Elizabeth Salgado, but around the world she’s also known as “Glizzy Lizzy.”

“Glizzy” is a slang word for hot dog.

“I just said I was going to sign up and I’m going to do it,” Salgado told 17 News.

What started as a bucket list item turned into a nationwide sensation through a nickname created by her coworkers.

“Going into the contest, I said I have to use it. They gave me that nickname because it would come lunchtime and I’d be like, what’s for lunch? I feel like hotdogs. I’d always feel like hotdogs,” Salgado told 17 News. “And they decided to call me ‘Glizzy Lizzy.'”

Her appearance at the National Hot Dog Eating Contest garnered millions of views on TikTok, Twitter and ESPN.

Originally, Salgado thought the contest would be a one off, but she’s not ready to put her hot dog eating days behind her. In fact, she plans on training year-round for next year’s event.

“At least do one hot dog run each month, and when it comes to spring time, maybe more each month just to get better numbers,” Salgado told 17 News.

Salgado finished the competition eating four and a quarter hot dogs. She’s originally from the Bay Area, but has called Keene home since 2020.