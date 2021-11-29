GivingTuesday promotes generosity, donations to local charities, non-profits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Giving Tuesday is Nov. 30 and is a worldwide effort to give, not just money, but time to help and give back to your community and groups that help make your town a better place to live. Several Kern County organizations are taking part on the annual day of giving.

Kern County Cancer Foundation

The Kern County Cancer Foundation is taking part Tuesday with an event including a two-time cancer survivor giving back the staff who helped him in treatment. Sean “El Chano” Todd will be giving tacos to patients and staff at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center. He and fellow cancer survivor Barbara Krueger co-wrote “The Taco Tuesday Murders” and will be asking for donations on behalf of the Kern County Cancer Foundation to benefit local cancer patients and families.

The Kern County Cancer Foundation provides financial assistance to local cancer patients with medical bills and costs related to their ongoing cancer treatments. Over the last nine years, the group has committed $3.5 million to patients.

For more information visit their website.

CASA – Court Appointed Special Advocates

CASA in Kern County is an organization that advocates for children in the foster care system. Trained volunteer advocates are those children’s “voice” and get to know what children need in hopes of finding them permanent adoptive families.

CASA is putting a call out Tuesday for volunteers to sign up and be those advocates for children at their website.

You can also make donations in the form of a gas card for volunteers to make their rounds around the county visiting with over 300 children to ensure their needs are met. Last year, CASA says, volunteers drove 50,000 miles to meet with CASA kids.

You can also make a donation at this website.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County says donations make a difference in the lives of local kids by providing a safe environment, nutritious meals and after-school activities. Now that kids are back in classrooms at schools, the Boys and Girls Clubs is there for kids who may need extra help after months of virtual learning.

You can donate to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County at this site.

Kern County Museum

The Kern County Museum is a place to learn about the history of the San Joaquin Valley and provide ways for all visitors to engage with the history daily. A donation on GivingTuesdaycan go towards children’s learning programs at the Lori Brock Discovery Center, preservation of artifacts and ongoing restoration of buildings at Pioneer Village.

You can make a donation at this website.