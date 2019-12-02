Giving Tuesday encourages consumers to give back to local nonprofits

Now that people have done some of their Christmas shopping over the holiday weekend, charities hope consumers won’t leave them out of the gift-giving tradition.

The Tuesday after the Thanksgiving weekend has traditionally been designated as Giving Tuesday, a national movement that kicks off the charitable season and encourages consumers to donate — either in person or online — to the organizations that give back to their communities every year.

Many local organizations and businesses are participating in the campaign, including the Alzheimer’s Association of Kern County, Buster’s Pet Fund, Baby Cafe Bakersfield and the Kern Community Foundation. For a full list of all the organizations in your area participating in Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3, visit https://bit.ly/2Osp4An.