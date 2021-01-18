Give Trump one-way ticket to Bakersfield, says actor John Cusack

John Cusack stars in the new Amazon Prime series “Utopia.” (Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Guess he’ll say anything.

Actor John Cusack, no fan of President Donald Trump judging from his Twitter timeline, took an apparent swipe at Bakersfield on Saturday. Instead of giving Trump a military parade, Cusack wrote, he should be given a one-way coach ticket to Bakersfield.

Ouch! The opposite of the honor of a military parade is a trip to Bakersfield? Is that how we’re viewed from the rarefied Hollywood air?

While it’s almost a sure thing Cusack thinks he’d be better off dead than living in Kern County, you never know — one crazy summer here, and maybe a few Dewar’s chews, might change his mind.

