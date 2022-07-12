BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those who donate blood can receive a coupon for a pint of Dewar’s ice cream at events being held Thursday and next week at locations of the ice cream shop.

Thursday’s blood drive will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. at 1120 Eye St. and a July 21 event will take place during the same hours at 2700 Calloway Drive, according to a Houchin Community Blood Bank release.

Click here to make an appointment.

Donors must be in good health, weight at least 110 pound and be 17 or older, or 16 with parent or guardian consent. Bring a photo ID with date of birth.