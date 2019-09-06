Give blood, get a chance for free admission to Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is sponsoring its annual “Fair Wristband Blood Drive” where donors will be entered to win one of 18 all-ride vouchers and a free admission pass to the Kern County Fair.

The blood drive takes place Monday through Wednesday at the donor centers at 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 11515 Bolthouse Drive. Both centers are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A total of 54 ride wristband vouchers will be given away.

Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be 18 or older. For more information, call 323-4222 or go to www.hcbb.com.