Give Big Kern raises nearly $720K for local non-profits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With hours left in its latest big push for funds, the Kern Community Foundation says Give Big Kern has raised nearly $720,000 for local non-profits in its annual fundraising drive.

The Kern Community Foundation hosts Give Big Kern offering local charities and non-profits another way to raise much needed funds and to sign up volunteers. Orgainzers say it was much more important this year because of the effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on fundraising efforts.

“This year’s Give Big Kern effort is a testament to Kern County’s giving spirit and the ability of our nonprofit partners to quickly respond to difficult situations,” Foundation President and CEO Kristen Beall Watson said in a statement. “We are honored and humbled to be a part of such a worthwhile project.”

Fundraising continues until midnight Wednesday. You can pledge a donation or volunteer hours at this website.