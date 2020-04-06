Give Big Kern online fundraiser begins Sunday

With many local non-profits in need, Give Big Kern is looking to helping them out.

Give Big Kern’s online fundraising efforts begin Sunday, April 5 hoping to raise money for local non-profits struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The countywide fundraiser is usually set for one day — May 5 this year — but the online campaign begins early.

Give Big Kern says it connects donors with more than 130 non-profits who could use help from volunteers and those that can’t will need people’s help to get back to work once the stay at home order is lifted.

Give Big Kern’s website is open now and will remain open until May 6.